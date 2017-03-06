March 6, 2017

ISN’T THIS HOW BOLOS GOT STARTED? Cobalt Robotics Introduces a (Mostly) Autonomous Mobile Security Robot. “The key realization here is that security guards spend the vast majority of their time doing almost nothing, and even in a worst-case scenario (like someone trying to break in, or a fire or other serious problem), their primary responsibility is making the right phone call as quickly as possible as opposed to dealing with the situation directly. In general, a security guard needs to be able to walk around a building checking on things, occasionally interact with humans in a limited capacity, and (this is the most important thing) notice if anything unusual is going on and tell someone about it. Cobalt’s robot is able to do all of these things.”