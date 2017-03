SO A SURPRISINGLY LARGE NUMBER OF MY LEFTY FACEBOOK FRIENDS SEEM TO THINK THIS STORY MEANS SOMETHING: European Parliament votes to end visa-free travel for Americans. Even though the story says it’s a “non-binding resolution,” which makes sense since the EU Parliament doesn’t have the power to do much of anything on its own. But, although they think of themselves as smart cosmopolitans, none of them know anything about EU law, or even bothered to read the actual story.