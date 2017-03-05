March 5, 2017

IT’S NOT ACTUALLY AN AUTOPILOT, YOU KNOW, DESPITE THE NAME: Tesla driver blames Autopilot for barrier crash. “In actuality, it was a construction zone, and the driver should likely have understood the situation, instead of relying on Tesla’s Autopilot to change lanes by itself. As the road markings continue directly into the temporary yellow barrier, it’s clearly a situation that can confuse Autopilot, but one that a human driver should be able to detect in time.” Though humans are sometimes fooled by that too.