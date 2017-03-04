March 4, 2017

PUSHBACK: Supporters gather for ‘March 4 Trump’ rallies around U.S.

Supporters of President Donald Trump are convening near Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and several other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call “a seditious fringe” aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

A couple hundred supporters gathered in New York near Trump Tower, chanting “U-S-A.” One held a sign reading: “I am not a Democrat anymore.” Another read: “Yes he is our president.”