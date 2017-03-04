March 4, 2017

WE NEED A SPECIAL PROSECUTOR TO LOOK AT OBAMA ADMINISTRATION ABUSES AIMED AT INFLUENCING THE ELECTION: Trump Goes Nuclear With Claim Obama Wiretapped Him During Election. The seriousness of the charge demands investigation. “If the Obama administration abused the FISA process to wiretap a political opponent, it is a scandal of the first order–the worst political scandal of my lifetime, easily. And the press has known about it and covered it up? Unbelievable.” Oh, it’s pretty believable.

