March 4, 2017

I DIDN’T BLOG ABOUT IOWAHAWK LEAVING TWITTER, because it happened right after my Dad died and I just didn’t have the energy to say anything deep about it. I still don’t, really, but I did want to post this excerpt from his farewell tweetstorm, and note that I hear this kind of thing from more and more people. I certainly don’t miss Twitter, which I still look at a bit to check for breaking news, but otherwise ignore. Getting off regular Twitter use made me feel like I got an injection of fresh brain cells.