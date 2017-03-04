March 4, 2017
HMM: Trump Turns Tables On Dems Over Russian Meetings:
President Trump turned the tables on Democrats yesterday, mocking them for holding their own meetings with Russian officials even as they called for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a special prosecutor to probe the campaign’s dealings with the country.
“We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin,” Trump tweeted, along with a photo of the Senate Minority Leader holding doughnuts and coffee with Russian President Vladimir Putin, both with smiles on their faces. “A total hypocrite!”
Not only should Sessions not resign, he should un-recuse himself. There’s no evidence that he did anything wrong. There’s not even an appearance of impropriety here. (And I know something about those). And there’s no way an Obama holdover should be allowed to run the investigation. With Obama openly plotting to wreck Trump’s presidency from his Kalorama home, it’s very clear that this is political war, and the ordinary niceties don’t apply.