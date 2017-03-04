March 4, 2017

HMM: Trump Turns Tables On Dems Over Russian Meetings:

President Trump turned the tables on Democrats yesterday, mocking them for holding their own meetings with Russian officials even as they called for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and a special prosecutor to probe the campaign’s dealings with the country.

“We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin,” Trump tweeted, along with a photo of the Senate Minority Leader holding doughnuts and coffee with Russian President Vladimir Putin, both with smiles on their faces. “A total hypocrite!”