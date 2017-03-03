March 3, 2017

ANOTHER BREAKTHROUGH IN FEMINIST MATHEMATICS:

In much the same way that feminist education scholars have shown, via discourse analysis, the incompatibility between femininity and mathematical achievement, both Walker and Stinson show the complex ways successful black mathematics students must accommodate, reconfigure or resist the discursive construction of a normative white, masculine mathematical subjectivity.

When you don’t actually understand math, but white males do, it’s easy to think that the problem is “white, masculine mathematical subjectivity,” and much more rewarding to write about it than simply to say “math is hard,” which is the truth.