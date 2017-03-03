March 3, 2017

KIM DU TOIT IS BLOGGING: In Splendid Isolation and explaining why he left South Africa. As you go over and read that, remember that the Zulus and the Boers arrived in that particular region at practically the same time from different directions. (Historical fact.) And yet, somehow, the skin color of those who own a piece of land is the most important fact. (And also, as a piece of data, at least back when I had lots of friends there, the Zulus are, as a rule conservative. As to what conservative means there now, who knows?) The other day I was talking to #2 son about how we never hear of anything going wrong in South Africa and yet it keeps bleeding people. So, there you have it.