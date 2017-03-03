March 3, 2017

HMM: Humans Are Being Taught to Echolocate Like Dolphins – and It’s Surprisingly Easy. Back when I was running a lot of live sound, my ears got good enough at building a model of a room that I could estimate its size and shape that way. I don’t know if I was as accurate as these folks, and I don’t think I could do it now without practice, though. But your senses capture much more information than you realize, and you can do a lot with it just by paying a little attention. Richard Feynman used to do a party trick where he’d have someone pull a book from a shelf and replace it, and then he’d figure out which one it was by smell. Then he showed other people that they could do it too.