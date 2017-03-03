March 3, 2017

I THINK WE NEED A SPECIAL PROSECUTOR TO INVESTIGATE THIS: Report: Obama officials spent final days purposely pushing Russia allegations.

Officials in the Obama administration reportedly spent Barack Obama’s final few days in office spreading their message internally that President Trump’s associates had maintained inappropriate ties to Russian officials during the campaign, an allegation that neither the Obama administration nor the Trump administration has publicly substantiated.

Yeah, like that’ll happen. We won’t even get an investigation of Bill Clinton’s tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch.