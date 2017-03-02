March 2, 2017

‘TIS A PITY THEY CAN’T BOTH LOSE: Syrian army re-enters town of Palmyra as IS defenses crumble.

The SANA news agency reported earlier that government troops had entered the town’s archaeological site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, around mid-day, then the town itself, as IS defenses crumbled and militants fled the area.

It said army units were engaged in “precise tactical operations” and chasing remnants of IS fighters holed up inside the ancient town.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition monitoring group, said IS militants pulled out completely from Palmyra, adding that troops were conducting mopping-up operations.

The Syrian government’s push has relied on ground support from Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and Russian air cover, according to Hezbollah’s media outlets.