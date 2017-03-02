March 2, 2017

UH-HUH: It was a heart attack, not poison, says North Korea.

“We have information that Kim Chol suffered from heart disease and was not fit to travel without his medication,” Ri Tong-il (pic) told a press conference at the North Korean embassy here on Thursday.

Ri, who was part of a delegation which arrived on Tuesday, identified the deceased as Kim Chol and not Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Ri also cited the postmortem examination conducted by Malaysian health authorities, claiming that the postmortem showed Jong-nam died of a heart attack.

“Medications for diabetes and high blood pressure were also found among his belongings,” Ri said.

However, on Feb 21, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had said there was no evidence of a heart attack.