March 1, 2017

HEY, THAT NEVER HAPPENED UNDER OBAMA: Illegal immigrant detained after press conference. “Moments after an immigrant spoke out about her fears of deportation, she was detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement. Daniela Vargas, 22, was detained by ICE agents Wednesday morning, shortly after speaking at a news conference in downtown Jackson, according to her attorney, Abby Peterson. The news conference was hosted by local immigration attorneys, churches and the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance to bring attention to families impacted by deportation.”