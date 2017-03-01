March 1, 2017

QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

But the moment of the night came when Trump singled out Carryn Owens, the recently widowed wife of Special Officer Ryan Owens, a Navy SEAL killed during a raid in Yemen. There are still questions to be answered about the operation itself, some of which Owens’ father is demanding and deserves, but as the gallery stood and applauded for Carryn Owens, she broke out in tears and gratitude, at times looking up and mouthing words. The ovation lasted over two minutes. During the ovation, several Democrats were caught on camera remaining in their seats, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Ellison and Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Perhaps they felt the scene was exploitative, as several news personalities pointed out on Twitter, which is fine, but this was the party that rolled out Gold Star family members Khizr Muazzam Khan and Ghazala Khan during the Democrat National Convention and paraded them around cable news for a week in response to Trump’s flippant comments. Maybe, just maybe, both families, Khan and Owens are deserving of ovations. If the reason Democrats can’t rise and applaud the widow of a fallen service member, or victims of violent crime, or American companies based in the heartland of the country is fear of a backlash from their base, maybe the base they are catering to is the problem.