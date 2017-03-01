March 1, 2017

FLOPPING ACES: No, George W. Bush did not criticize Donald Trump. He agreed with Trump. “An independent press would publish what W said and let you decide what he meant. Instead, they publish snippets, at times editing the quotes, and then they tell you what they think he meant. But we don’t have an independent press. I think W and Trump are very much on the same page. Once again W outsmarts the media. And so I agree with W. We do need an independent press. It is indispensable. I look forward to the day.”