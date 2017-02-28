February 28, 2017

RICH GALEN: “My Twitter feed, which is mostly national political reporters, was soggy with the tears of disappointment that President Donald Trump hadn’t put on a clown suit and gone completely off script.”

I didn’t like the part about “paid family leave.” And Elaine Chao is on Fox talking about “public/private partnerships,” which also gives me pause. Those are usually less efficient than either the public or the private sector. But it was a great speech overall, not just for Trump, but for any President.