March 1, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, LEGAL EDUCATION EDITION: The BigLaw Massacre Approaches. “Bad news for the tens of thousands of newly minted lawyers who pass the bar every year and hope to get associate positions at big law firms sorting through documents for corporate clients: Robots are taking your jobs.” I was writing about this years ago in Small Is The New BigLaw.

Meanwhile, it’s not just lawyers: “For the past few years, most of the commentary about technological innovation has focused on the way it has eliminated working and middle-class jobs like manufacturing. But the next round of the information revolution may put pressure on ‘symbolic analyst’ jobs that are mostly coded as upper-middle or professional class.”