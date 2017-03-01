March 1, 2017

CHANGE: Tea Party moving from defense to offense.

As liberal activists embrace Tea Party tactics to try to rescue the Affordable Care Act, Tea Party organizations are preparing to reclaim the protest mantle by planning a “day of action” to encourage Congress to repeal Obamacare.

“Tea Party tactics were excellent when there were not Republican majorities in Congress and when the president was opposed to all conservative policies,” Freedom Works stated in acknowledging that a new approach is necessary now that the GOP controls the executive and legislative branches.

“Rallies by themselves are a defensive tactic used by those without significant leverage in the government,” Freedom Works CEO Adam Brandon stated. “It’s time to move from defense to offense.”

From March 15 to April 15, “Freedom Works will begin to unleash new tactics,” the conservative group stated, promising to bring 1,000 supporters to Capitol Hill for the March 15 kickoff.