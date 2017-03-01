March 1, 2017

SHOCKER: Barack and Michelle Obama sign book deals.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have signed book deals with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

“We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama,” Penguin CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.

“With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same.”

Dohle said the publisher is looking forward to working with the former president and first lady to “make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance.”

In the past, the Obamas have published books through Crown, a Penguin imprint.

The former president has written “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope,” while the former first lady wrote a book about food and gardening called “American Grown,” released in 2012.

There were no details yet on the titles and publishing dates for their latest books. The financial terms of the deals were not disclosed, though have been pegged as likely in the tens of millions of dollars.