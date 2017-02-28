February 28, 2017

PAGING RAJ KOOTHRAPPALI TO THE WHITE COURTESY IPHONE: Siri & Sexual Harassment — Quartz’s Leah Fessler Investigates Apple & Google Voice-Activated Assistants:

I could go on, but it just dawned on me that I am arguing with someone who spent a considerable amount of time making sexual advances at inanimate objects (that can have male voices, by the way; I use a British male voice for Siri because I like to feel like I’m barking orders at Charlie Cooke) and then decided to write about it as if this was a pressing crisis. I have never made a sexual proposition to my iPhone, but I suspect if I did, Ms. Fessler would want it to report me to the Feds immediately — or maybe just blow up in my hand.