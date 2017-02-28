February 28, 2017

CHANGE: Alabama Moves To Separate Marriage And State. “The legislation would abolish all requirements to obtain a marriage license in Alabama. Instead, probate judges would simply record civil contracts of marriage between two individuals based on signed affidavits. . . . The proposed law would maintain a few state requirements governing marriage. Minors between the ages of 16 and 18 would have to obtain parental permission before marrying, the state would not record a marriage if either party was already married, and the parties could not be related by blood or adoption as already stipulated in state law.” How long until Alabama is called a cesspit of bigotry for refusing to recognize plural marriage?