February 28, 2017

BYRON YORK: Optimism In Trump’s America.

President Trump’s job approval rating, 44 percent with a 48 percent disapproval rating in a new Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll, makes him “the first president of the post-World War II era with a net negative approval rating in his first gauge of public opinion,” according to the Journal.

Trump’s most strident supporters will no doubt call the polls fake, but the fact is, Trump’s numbers are low, and they’re more evidence — as if any more were needed — that there is no honeymoon for the 45th president.

But at the same time, there are signs of optimism — not for Trump’s political fortunes but for the country. If the Journal numbers are correct, more Americans say they are hopeful and optimistic about the future than have said so in several years. And, at least specifically where the economy is concerned, many attribute their optimism to the presence of Trump in the Oval Office.