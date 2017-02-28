February 28, 2017

RANDY BARNETT: Out of touch law professor criticizes Judge Gorsuch and “originalism.” Good point here:

I have a question for the Brookings Institution that never seems to occur to nonoriginalists on the Left:

Why would you possibly want a nonoriginalist “living constitutionalist” conservative judge or justice who can bend the meaning of the text to make it evolve to conform to conservative political principles and ends? However much you disagree with it, wouldn’t you rather a conservative justice consider himself constrained by the text of the Constitution like, say, the Emoluments Clause?