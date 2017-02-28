February 28, 2017

NEW YORK TIMES EDITOR: Trump is the best thing ever to happen to our subscriptions.

“Trump is the best thing to happen to the Times’ subscription strategy,” said Dean Baquet, executive editor of the Times on CNN Sunday. “Every time he tweets it drives subscriptions wildly.” He added, “Our digital subscriptions are through the roof, our print subscriptions are up.”

So I suppose the answer to my question, “How long can they keep it cranked up to 11?” is: “As long as it’s working.”