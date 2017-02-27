February 27, 2017

FAIRE LA FRANCE GRAND ENCORE: Yes, Le Pen could win in France.

Even some of her rivals concede a victory for the far-right firebrand is possible.

“I think Madame Le Pen could be elected,” former conservative prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin said this month.

Another former premier, the Socialist Manuel Valls, has also warned of the “danger” of assuming that Le Pen cannot win.

Polls show that support for the 48-year-old anti-immigrant and anti-EU candidate has been consistent for four years now.

Since 2013, surveys have shown she will progress through the first round to reach the runoff stage in France’s two-stage presidential election.