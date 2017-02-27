February 27, 2017

WHEN TOM PEREZ WAS AT THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, Justice’s inspector general, an Obama appointee, issued a stinging 256-page report slamming Perez’s unit for “deep ideological polarization” and a “disappointing lack of professionalism.”

Plus, U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton said Perez lied: “The documents reveal that political appointees within DOJ were conferring about the status and resolution of the New Black Panther Party case in the days preceding the DOJ’s dismissal of claims in that case, which would appear to contradict Assistant Attorney General Perez’s testimony that political leadership was not involved in that decision.”