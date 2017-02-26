February 26, 2017

DIDN’T COL. COLT AND JOHN MOSES BROWNING TAKE CARE OF THIS OVER A CENTURY AGO?

No, that makes too much sense. Instead: “The winning team’s solution will autonomously and inconspicuously trigger an emergency alert while transmitting information to a network of community responders, all within 90 seconds.” This is idiotic design. 90 seconds? When seconds count, a message to a “network of community responders” will definitely go out within a minute-and-a-half. That’s not security, it’s a joke.