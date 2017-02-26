February 26, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: A California State University, Fullerton lecturer who was recently filmed while physically accosting a conservative student has been suspended, and may face misdemeanor charges.

California State University-Fullerton lecturer Eric Canin has been suspended by the school for his actions against the campus College Republicans at a February 8 protest: He struck one of them.

As reported by the Daily Titan, on that date the CRs were engaged in a “nonviolent counter protest” against a march objecting to President Trump’s immigration measures.

CR member Jared Lopez said “(Canin) came up, tried to grab (my) sign and pushed our way … Then he went after [CR member Bryce] (Ingalls) and started swinging at him.”

Canin contended he didn’t actually make contact with anyone, however, and that the catalyst for the incident was the CRs “making fun of him.”

But a campus internal investigation determined differently, noting that “a campus employee struck a student and that as a consequence, the speech of the student group was stopped.”