February 26, 2017

WRITING A NONFICTION BOOK? Advice From Dan Drezner. This is good advice:

If you’re writing thousands of words a day, then don’t check your phone, don’t clean up your office, don’t spend inordinate amounts of time on food, and sleep only when you must. Apologize to your significant other that you are so distracted — but between the two of us, it’s really a #sorrynotsorry kind of moment.

Just take advantage of the moment and get the words on the page. Worry about everything else once the writing jag ends.