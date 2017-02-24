February 24, 2017

LAW: Hugging employees may create a hostile work environment, appeals court rules. “In a decision Thursday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals revived a sexual harassment lawsuit against Yolo County Sheriff Edward G. Prieto, who was charged with hugging a female correctional officer more than 100 times over a 12-year period.”

100 times! That’s a lot, the lawyers who no doubt framed it this way want you to think. But there are 4,380 days in 12 years. That means he hugged her approximately once every 43.8 days.