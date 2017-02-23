February 23, 2017

CHANGE: AFL-CIO cutting staff as union membership declines. “The union spokesman blamed the downsizing on ‘well-financed anti-union opposition’ but it’s really the result of former members who have been freed up by right-to-work laws to not have union dues taken from their paychecks. Wisconsin saw a decrease of over 100,000 union members after the passage of ACT 10 in 2011. Michigan, which passed a right-to-work law in 2013, lost 20,000 union members between 2015 and last year. AFL-CIO is not the only union to downsize since Trump was elected. In December the SEIU announced it was planning for 30% budget cuts.”

If unions provided value, people would pay dues voluntarily.