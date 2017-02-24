February 24, 2017

I LOVE PLAYING WITH FIRE, BUT I DON’T WANNA GET BURNED: Teaching Children to Play With Fire. “Mr. Karawahn’s workshops aim to prevent tragedies caused by children playing with fire in secret. Young children who make a fire alone often won’t tell adults for fear of punishment. Even worse, they sometimes hide after setting a fire and end up dying from smoke inhalation. So Mr. Karawahn teaches children how to burn things properly — how to hold a match, use a lighter, light candles and build small bonfires. He lets them play with fire openly, under adult supervision, so they can indulge their curiosity and learn about fire without feeling the need to do so in secret. Mr. Karawahn has trained nearly 2,000 educators in Germany in his method and earned the support of fire officials, insurance companies and safety organizations in that country. His approach stands in stark contrast to the ‘Learn Not to Burn’ message promoted by the National Fire Protection Association in the United States, which urges children never to touch matches or lighters, let alone explore their use.”

Good idea. Now, about firearms safety. . . .