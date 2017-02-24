February 24, 2017

BETSY DEVOS TO COLLEGE CONSERVATIVES: Don’t Shut Up!

Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, DeVos initially brought up the First Amendment as it relates to college students during her opening remarks, saying that college faculty often tell students “what to think.”

“They say that if you voted for Donald Trump, you are a threat to the university, too.” DeVos said. “But the real threat is silencing the First Amendment rights of people with whom you disagree.”

After her brief opening remarks, DeVos was interviewed by CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany. While much of the focus of the interview was on school choice and DeVos’ recent letter regarding Obama-era guidance on school bathrooms, McEnany briefly touched on the issue of academic freedom, asking DeVos what advice she would give to conservative students who feel “bullied” after sharing their views.

“I think my first advice would be don’t shut up. Keep talking. Keep making your arguments,” DeVos said, to applause. “You can do so respectfully and with civility, but I think you need to do so with confidence.”