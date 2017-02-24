February 24, 2017

CHANGE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg uncertain about future on Supreme Court: ‘What will be next year?’

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she intends to finish out 2017 on the Supreme Court but is uncertain about how much longer she will remain on the bench.

Ginsburg, 83 years old, told the BBC she plans to take stock of her future one year at a time.

“At my age you have to take it year-by-year,” Ginsburg told BBC. “I know I’m OK this year, but what will be next year?”

She added, “I’m hopeful, however, because my most senior colleague, the one who most recently retired, Justice John Paul Stevens, stepped down at age 90. So I have a way to go.”