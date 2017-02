BLACK BLOC BACKERS HARDEST HIT: Arizona Senate votes to seize assets of those who plan, participate in protests that turn violent.

Related: More than 200 inauguration day protesters indicted for rioting: Prosecutors called out the protesters for utilizing so-called “black bloc” tactics that involve vandalism, violence and destruction.

Protests that “turn” violent are one thing. Violence that was planned from the beginning, on the other hand, is just crime.