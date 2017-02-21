February 21, 2017
INDEPENDENT CINEMAS IN THE US TO SHOW 1984 AS TRUMP PROTEST:
“Orwell’s novel begins with the sentence, ‘It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen,'” reads a statment on the project’s website. “Less than one month into the new presidential administration, theater owners collectively believe the clock is already striking thirteen. Orwell’s portrait of a government that manufactures their own facts, demands total obedience, and demonizes foreign enemies, has never been timelier.”
“The endeavor encourages theaters to take a stand for our most basic values: freedom of speech, respect for our fellow human beings, and the simple truth that there are no such things as ‘alternative facts’.
Well, other than the fact that Orwell was predicting how Communism and its degradation of language would eventually engulf the UK (and just offscreen, America). Speaking of which, ctrl-f on the above article for “Ingsoc” brings up zero results. Oh, and by the way, haven’t we bern here before? I think we’ve been here before.