February 20, 2017

ACE ON MILO: “I would say an important additional dimension here is that if they can do it to him, they can do it to you too. And they seem to be really doing it.” Lena Dunham writes a book where she reminisces about abusing her baby sister and it’s no big deal. Milo talks about being abused, says it wasn’t that bad, and Simon & Schuster cancels his contract. Double standards indeed.

Meanwhile, he should self-publish. He’ll make a lot more money, and, really, you can’t rely on lefty platforms. They’ll cut you loose in a second.