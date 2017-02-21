February 21, 2017

REPORT: Trump’s revised travel ban will target same seven countries. “President Trump’s revised immigration order will reportedly include the same countries targeted in the president’s initial order, which barred refugees and people from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the U.S., the Associated Press reported. The president’s new order though will not include people who already have a visa to travel to the U.S. It will exempt people who hold green cards and who are dual citizens of the U.S. and one of the targeted countries. The new order will also no longer tell authorities to specifically single out and reject Syrian refugees.”