February 19, 2017

AN INSTAPUNDIT READER EMAILS WITH A QUESTION:

I have a question for your readers and wonder if someone might have an answer?

A couple years ago, I changed my log in password for my old Onparkstreet blog after making it private. I forgot to write the log in password down. I got locked out and it’s private so I can’t read any of my old posts.

I had saved the WordPress “key” to prove my identity in an email account that was cleaned out without my knowing it. I lost all those emails and proof of blog ownership. I also stupidly deleted the email account associated with the blog.

I know, I know. I thought I had saved the “key” and could prove that I was the owner of the onparkstreet blog. In an Excite account. That I checked every few months, so I never saw the warning that old emails would be deleted until it was too late.

I forgot about it after pleading with WordPress to help me out (“not without the key or a saved draft to prove ownership”), and just accepted that I lost all my posts. Recently, however, a family member has become sick (but is post treatment and doing well) and I would like to look up old posts that might cheer her up. Some of the posts were about little outings that we took and I think she might like it.

Is there anyone that could help in this situation? I used to cross post at Chicagoboyz and it is clear on the blog that I am doing that and Chicagoboyz can vouch for me, plus, I think I could go back to posting to prove it’s me.

Any suggestions?