February 19, 2017

WHY DID TRUMP’S MELBOURNE RALLY OPEN WITH Melania Reciting The Lord’s Prayer?

Well, if you watch the video, you’ll see a lot of BlacksForTrump2020.com signs and t-shirts behind her. Now ask yourself: What demographic that traditionally votes for Democrats is the most overtly Christian, and most likely to respond favorably to overt expressions of Christianity? Just a thought. And remember, if Trump — who did surprisingly okay with black voters, considering, in 2016 — can pull another 10-15% of black votes in 2020, he’s basically unbeatable.