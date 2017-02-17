February 17, 2017

REVENGE OF THE TRUMP WOMEN: Suburban women ditch Nordstrom and go on a cash-waving rampage to support Ivanka Trump.

A viral video shows a group of women storming into a Nordstrom to cancel their accounts in response to the retailer’s decision to stop selling Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand, promising to shop at Dillard’s instead.

On Wednesday, Laurie Ray posted a video on Facebook of herself and seven other women — some wearing shirts with photos of President Donald Trump that say “Haters Gonna Hate” — walking into a Nordstrom in Chandler, Arizona, with handfuls of cash to cancel their accounts, The Daily Mail reported.

“I’ve been shopping at Nordstrom for 30 years,” one woman in the video says, speaking into a telephone. “Because of your decision to drop Ivanka Trump, I will no longer shop at your store, nor will my husband or our nine children or our eight grandchildren.”

Instead, the women say they are “headed to Dillard’s to buy all kinds of stuff.” Dillard’s continues to sell Ivanka’s brand.

