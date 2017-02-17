February 17, 2017

SENATE CONFIRMS SCOTT PRUITT TO HEAD EPA:

Democrats also criticized Pruitt for being a climate change skeptic, specifically, manmade use of fossil fuels being its primary cause. East Coast senators stressed during floor debate that sea-level rise, resulting from increasing global temperatures, is threatening to submerge much of their states’ coastlines.

Anti-fossil fuel groups denounced Friday’s vote as a step backward for climate change action. “If you don’t believe in climate science, you don’t belong at the EPA,” said 350.org Executive Director May Boeve. “Scott Pruitt not only fails to meet the basic criteria for the job — he’s fought this agency at every turn, and Oklahomans paid the price with their health and safety.”