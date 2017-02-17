February 17, 2017

TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY: Twitter Lacked ‘Focus And Discipline’ For Growth.

On Wednesday, Dorsey offered some insight into the source of Twitter’s user growth problem, which has haunted the company for years. Speaking in a panel at Goldman Sachs’ annual technology conference in San Francisco, Dorsey, who is also founder and CEO of payments company Square , said two things were previously missing in Twitter’s approach to user growth: “Focus and discipline.”

Just last week Dorsey introduced a new anti-abuse feature so poorly thought out that it actually created a new avenue for abuse, and was quickly removed.

So it would seem that Dorsey is part of the problem he accurately described.