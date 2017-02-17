February 17, 2017

BOGUS NUMBERS FROM A BOGUS OUTFIT: The Southern Poverty Law Center Is Counting Extremists Again. ” I see that the SPLC is no longer counting the Moorish Science Temple among the ‘Patriot’ groups—a wise decision—but the list still has separate entries for both WorldNetDaily and WorldNetDaily’s book imprint. What on earth could justify that? There’s also the matter of where you draw the line between an ‘extremist’ group and some plain old constitutionalist conservatives. I understand why the Patriot roster includes militias and III%ers, but do they really need to list every Eagle Forum chapter in the land?”