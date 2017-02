I WAS ONE OF THEIR LOYAL READERS: Back when I wasn’t out of the political closet, I read them assiduously. Now Connie du Toit is gone, and due to the nature of her final illness, Kim du Toit is left with a mountain of bills and a life to rebuild… without the love or his life. Bloggers don’t have insurance. We just have each other, and our readers. Surviving Life Without Connie