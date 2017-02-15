February 15, 2017

PAUL KRUGMAN ON ELECTION NIGHT: “If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.”

MarketWatch, tonight: The stock market is doing so much winning, Wall Street is thinking Nasdaq 6,000. “Indeed, the Nasdaq Composite COMP, +0.64% closed at a record for a seventh straight session Wednesday, its longest such streak since Dec. 27, 1999, closing up 0.6% at 5,819. The Dow DJIA, +0.52% the S&P 500 index SPX, +0.50% and the small-cap focused Russell 2000 RUT, +0.54% also recorded all-time highs at the same time amid their own historic streaks.”