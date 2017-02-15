February 15, 2017

RIGHT TRACK:

Forty-five percent (45%) of Likely U.S. Voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending February 9.

That’s down a point from the previous week and down two points from the week before that which was the highest level of optimism in over 12 years of regular surveying. By comparison, the weekly finding was in the mid- to upper 20s for much of 2016.