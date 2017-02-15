February 15, 2017

DO BEAR IN MIND THAT IT’S ALSO OKAY TO PUNCH BACK TWICE AS HARD, IN OBAMA’S MEMORABLE FORMULATION: Now It’s Okay to Punch Nazis and White Male Libertarians. That Escalated Quickly. “So how’s that for goal-post shifting? First, we decide it’s okay to attack Nazis. Then we decide it’s okay to punch people who aren’t Nazis but are awful and sort of remind us of Nazis. Then it becomes okay to punch the people who say Nazis and Milo are bad but we shouldn’t punch them. You know those slippery-slope arguments people are always rolling their eyes at? Well, there’s the slippery slope for you. And we’ll be normalizing a whole lot of violence as we slide.”

You don’t want to normalize violence, lefties. You won’t like it when violence is normalized.

