February 15, 2017

HMM: With Michael Flynn Gone, Russia Sees a Different Trump. “Now, there is a sense that the Kremlin might be unsettled by the president of a far more powerful country deploying Mr. Putin’s favorite tactic: unpredictability.” As I noted earlier, Hillary boosted Trump for the GOP nomination thinking he’d be easy to beat. How’d that work out?

Conspiracy theory of the day: The leaks about Flynn actually came from Trump as a way of cutting the Russians loose now that he doesn’t need them. The truth is out there!